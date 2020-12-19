Workshop on Clinical Establishment Act held

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: A state level ‘review meeting-cum-workshop’ on the Clinical Establishment Act (CEA), 2010 for all DMOs, district coordinators and DEOs was held here on 15 December.

Health Services Director Dr M Lego, who is also the member secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for CEA (APSC-CEA) in his address said that, under the CEA, every health facility has to be registered.

“CEA is a regulatory body to improve the healthcare delivery system and also to check malpractices like quackery, excessive charging for diagnostic services, deficiency in services delivery system, etc,” Dr Lego said.

Informing that there are many free health services under the NHM, including the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Dulari Kanya Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, Dr Lego directed the DMOs to create wide awareness on the free health schemes to help the poor people of the state.

TRIHMS Director Dr M Jini said the CEA “is an agency to facilitate better healthcare system in the state.” He requested all the DMOs to “avail the tele-consultation facilities of the TRIHMS, where all specialists, including a cardiologist, are available for all periphery health workers.”

Earlier, DDHS (PH) Dr Subu Tasso Kampu requested all the DMOs to submit “present rate-cum-proposed rate for various diagnostic services for early fixation of uniform rate in the state.”

This was followed by a PowerPoint presentation on the status of the CEA in the state by APSC-CEA state coordinator Dr Dampak Mindo.

Several DMOs offered inputs regarding data, human resource, management of accounts, and such.