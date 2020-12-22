Health secy inspects health facilities in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 21 Dec: Health Secretary P Parthiban visited Upper Siang district in the weekend to assess the healthcare facilities in the district.

He visited the district hospital here and took stock of its readiness to extend benefits under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Interacting with the district’s health officials, Parthiban noted the need to equip the operation theatre and the blood bank, and the need for ambulance service. He commended the health officials “for their sincerity and services for management of Covid-19” and urged them to continue their vigilance and “prepare for any event which may require focus again.”

Parthiban was joined by Health Minister Alo Libang during the inspection of the district hospital.

The health secretary also visited the Mariyang CHC and interacted with the staffers at the facility. On receiving report of encroachment on the hospital’s premises, he asked the medical officer in charge to identify the properties of the health department in coordination with the local administration and submit a proposal for construction of a boundary wall to protect the property.

The secretary also called for taking follow-up action “for installation of VSAT in the facility to have internet services and empanel the facility under the CMAAY and the AB-PMJAY.”

He was accompanied by the CMAAY chief executive officer and the president of the Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter during the tour.