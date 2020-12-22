Governor appeals to people to vote

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: Governor BD Mishra has appealed to every voter of the state to participate in the panchayat and municipal elections and cast their votes on 22 December.

“Panchayati raj institutions working at the grassroots level ensure the opportunity for people’s participation and involvement in the formulation and implementation of development programmes,” the governor said.

“In this regard, the provision of reservation of one-third seats for women in PRIs is a big leap forward for the empowerment of women,” he said.

On municipal councils, he said they are autonomous authorities elected directly by the people with a mandate to promote development in their respective areas.

“In elections, every single vote has democratic significance and all voters must avail of it. Beyond the constitutional right, it is our moral, social and national responsibility as well to cast our vote,” the governor said.

He also impressed upon all the officers assigned to election duties to perform their roles with devotion, impartiality, transparency and accountability. (Raj Bhavan)