Former Bosing Banggo ZPM dies

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 21 Dec: Former Bosing Banggo zilla parishad member (ZPM) Namuk Taloh of East Siang district died in a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam, on Sunday due to a stroke.

He was 54, and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Taloh had joined politics 20 years ago and was the ZPM of Bosing Banggo for the last two consecutive terms. He had earlier been elected as an anchal samiti member of Yagrung.

The villagers of Yagrung and Tekang mourned the untimely death of Taloh.

Former minister Bosiram Siram said that Taloh’s death is a great loss for the people of Yagrung.

MLAs Kaling Moyong and Ninong Ering and leaders, relatives and well-wishers paid their last respects to Taloh at his home in Yagrung village on Monday.

They also consoled the bereaved family and assured it of all help.