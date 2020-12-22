W/Siang all set for panchayat election

AALO, 21 Dec: West Siang district is all set for the panchayat election at 89 polling centres on 22 December.

The polling materials for Liromoba, Aalo East and West, Yomcha, Darak and Kamba have been collected from three counters set at Gumin Kiin here. The polling personnel have also departed for the polling centres. All security arrangements have been worked out.

The election observer for the panchayat election, Habung Donyi is monitoring the activities, while DPDO Liyi Bagra, who is looking after the preparations for the panchayat election in the district, monitored the movement of the polling personnel. (DIPRO)