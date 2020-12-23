APCC mourns Motilal Vora

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has mourned the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, who breathed his last on 21 December in New Delhi.

Vora was elected to the Madhya Pradesh assembly six times and served twice as the chief minister of the state. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha four times and of the Lok Sabha for one term. He also served as the governor of Uttar Pradesh and as union health & family welfare minister and civil aviation minister.

“With his demise, the nation has lost a dedicated politician and social worker. It is also an irreparable loss for the Indian National Congress party. His dedication and guidance to the party will always be remembered,” the APCC stated in a condolence message.