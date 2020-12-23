Fifth convocation of AUS held

AUS presents honoris causa to union minister Pandey

NAMSAI, 22 Dec: The fifth convocation of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here was held through online and physical mode on Tuesday.

During the convocation ceremony, AUS chairman Dr AL Agarwal presented a doctor of literature (DLit) award to union Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey for his valuable contribution in the field of skill development and entrepreneurship.

This year the university awarded a total of 1,451 degrees, which included 40 gold medals and seven PhDs.

Presiding over the convocation, Pandey said education plays a vital role in the development of a human being. He commended the university’s contribution towards “the skill development domain,” and said that “the university is introducing

various skill development and vocational education programmes for the benefit of the local population, including other northeastern students.”

He stated that the university is following the path envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the field of higher education and skill development.

“Under the able leadership and guidance of the prime minister, skill development and entrepreneurship programmes have become one of the most effective programmes all over the world,” the minister said.

AUS chancellor Kamal Lochan gave the convocation address.

AUS Vice Chancellor Prof OP Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof KG Goel and Registrar Divyanshu Goel also addressed the gathering.