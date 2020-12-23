Need to improve state’s image

In an unfortunate incident, two employees of the Quippo Oil and Gas Infra Ltd drilling site in Kumchaikha near Innao in Changlang district were kidnapped on Monday evening. Till now there is no news of their whereabouts and no underground group has claimed responsibility. This is not for the first time that kidnapping incidents have taken place in the area. Changlang district, which shares interstate boundary with Assam and an international border with Myanmar, has witnessed such kind of kidnapping incidents in the past too.

Many antisocial elements take advantage of the interstate and international boundaries to move around. There is a need for stricter vigilance to check the movement of the antisocial elements. Also, the incidents of kidnapping of employees belonging to private companies operating in the state will send out a very negative image of the state. Over the years, Arunachal has acquired the notoriety for being a difficult place to execute developmental projects. Many private companies from outside the state which were engaged in various contract works in the state have often complained about lawlessness and how authorities failed them. The present state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been trying hard to improve the image of the state to attract private investments. This effort has to be supported by all the citizens. In the meanwhile, let us hope that the two oil company officials safely return at the earliest. The state police have a big task on their shoulders.