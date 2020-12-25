No breakthrough in abduction case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Four days after two officials of the Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd were abducted, there has reportedly been no breakthrough in the case.

Drilling superintendent PK Gogoi (51), of Sivasagar (Assam) and radio operator Ram Kumar were abducted on 21 December by armed militants. An abduction case [No 32/2020 u/s 365/120 B/34 IPC r/w Section 10/13 UAP Act r/w 25 (1b) Arms Act] has been registered at the Diyun police station.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed that there has been neither a breakthrough nor a lead in the case, adding that the joint search operation by the police and the army is on.

Reportedly, the abductors, after picking up the officials from Kumchai Hka, headed towards Balipather village on foot, supposedly towards the Manabum reserve forest. It is suspected that the motive behind the abduction is ransom, but so far no demand has been made by the abductors.