Orientation trg on NCD ends

Tawang DC calls for creating more awareness on Covid-19

TAWANG, 24 Dec: A two-day ‘re-sensitization-cum-orientation training on non-communicable diseases (NCD) and population-based screening’ for medical officers, health & wellness officers and ANMs of sub-centres concluded here in Tawang district on Thursday.

Addressing the valedictory function, Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok called for creating more awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic in the district.

Expressing alarm over the “sudden spike of Covid-19 cases in Tawang in last one week” the DC said, “We have to spread more awareness and we all have to follow the SOPs issued by the government from time to time.”

The DC further said that a particular village can be declared as a containment zone if there is an increase in Covid-19 cases in that village. “Screening at PoE Jang will be strengthened and more screening will be carried out,” he added.

Phuntsok lauded the health workers of the district for their sincere and hard work.

The DC along with DMO Dr Wangdi Lama handed over computer and printer sets to different health & wellness centres.

NCD DPO Dr Sangey Thinlay informed that NCD were the main cause of comorbid deaths by Covid-19. He said that 11,342 tests have been done in Tawang district, out of which 463 returned Covid-19 positive results. “However, currently there are 40 active cases in Tawang,” he said.

DMO Dr Wangdi Lama, Medical Superintendent Dr N Namshum, Jang SMO Dr Rinchen Neema and Lungla Dr T Penjor also spoke.

Forty-two participants from different health & wellness centres, CHCs and PHCs of the district attended the programme, which was organized by the Tawang NCD cell. (DIPRO)