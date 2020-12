Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 24 Dec: Devotees of Sri Sri Romananda Bhagawat Sangha in Mebo in East Siang district and Jonai in neighbouring Assam on Thursday celebrated the 75th Guru Vijoy Parba at their respective temples.

The programmes featured naam-prasanga (prayer), hoisting of flags, cultural procession and discussions on religious topics.

The devotees celebrate Guru Vijoy Parba on 24 December of every year on account of the advent of their Vaishnav Guru Romananda.