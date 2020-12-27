APH employees mourn JE’s death

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The employees of the Arunachal Police Housing (APH) have expressed profound grief over the demise of junior engineer (JE) Hirday Kumar Srivastava (52), who passed away on 25 December after a brief illness in Kanpur. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Srivastava had joined the APH in 2008 and served more than a decade in the department as a JE (civil). Prior to his joining the APH, he had served as a surveyor in the APPWD.

Recalling him as a hardworking and disciplined person, the employees of the APH conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.