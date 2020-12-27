‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan’ expedition reaches Ramsing

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The river rafting expedition ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan’ reached Ramsing at 12 noon on Saturday.

The team, comprising eight rafters in two rafts with four local guides, started from Cherring halt point on Saturday at 8:45 am and reached Ramsing by 12 noon, an NDRF release said.

The team will halt at the Ramsing camp site on Saturday as per the schedule.

Union MoS (Independent) for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju had flagged off the expedition from the Mayum hanging bridge in Gelling in Upper Siang district on Wednesday.

The event is an initiative of the Brahmaputra Board under the Centre’s jal shakti ministry, with support of the state governments of Arunachal and Assam and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Two NDRF battalions are involved in the expedition. The entire expedition will be completed in three legs, covering around 917 kms, in almost one month.