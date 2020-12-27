Boost to dying handmade paper industry

TAWANG, 26 Dec: In a bid to revive the dying traditional handmade paper industry here, KVIC Chairman VK Saxena inaugurated a (Monpa) handmade paper industry at Tsangboo village on Friday.

Saxena said the KVIC will soon set up many agarbatti-making units in various parts of Arunachal, and also appoint locals to train the youths in wood carving and pottery-making.

“We have already started a silk unit in Arunachal; but due to the lockdowns nothing much could be done,” the KVIC chairman said. He thanked the state government for proactively supporting the

KVIC in implementing projects.

KVIC CEO Preeta Verma informed that the commission is also planning to work for the revival of other traditional industries in other parts of Arunachal, besides providing markets for them.

“KVIC is not only reviving a dying traditional art by reviving the local handmade paper industry but also helping us to revive our culture and tradition,” Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok said.

APKVIB Chairman Dominic Tadar commended the interest shown by the KVIC chairman to visit the state. He sought support from the KVIC to make Arunachal known for its development.

Youth Action for Social Welfare president Maling Gombu called the day “historic in Monpa handmade paper making.” (DIPRO)