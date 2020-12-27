Longding gets free diagnostics services lab

LONGDING, 26 Dec: A free diagnostics services laboratory set up at the district hospital (DH) here under the NHM’s free diagnostic service initiative was inaugurated by Longding CO Taya Yullo recently.

The facility has been set up in the public-private partnership mode with ASR Hospital (India) Pvt Limited. The laboratory will have the facilities for tests related to clinical pathology, serology and biochemistry.

Speaking after the inauguration, Yullo said: “The facility would be very helpful to the people of the district as the people will not need to visit Assam for simple diagnostics. It will also reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of the patients.”

DMO Dr Worar Taku, Chubam CO Jananko Tingwa, DRCHO Dr Aza Miyu, Medical Officer of Longding DH Dr Wangnai Wangsu, doctors, nurses and paramedical staffers of the district hospital, and a team from ASR Hospital attended the function. (DIPRO)