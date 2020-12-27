Forest dept, local community carry out cleanliness drive on Kameng’s bank

TIPPI, 26 Dec: Community members, including local leaders, and officials of the forest division and the West Kameng district administration participated in a ‘cleanliness drive-cum-awareness programme’ at the Kameng river in Tippi area on Saturday.

Apart from garbage collection, hunting equipments like fishing nets were seized during the cleanliness drive, which started from Dwang gate and covered a distance of more than 3,000 metres.

According to IFS officer Ankit Kumar of the Khellong forest division, the high influx of tourism in the area during the season brings the problem of plastic waste management along the shores of the river.

The uncollected plastic waste in the natural environment eventually ends in our food and our bodies, he said.

Next week a special awareness drive will be conducted for tourists to make them more responsive towards nature, he informed .

Awareness on the adverse effects of plastic and other wastes on the ecosystem, and on the idea of sustainable fishing practices in Bhalukpong and Tippi was also created during the programme, which was organized by the Khellong forest division under the guidance of Divisional Forest Officer VK Jawal.