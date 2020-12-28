Gov mourns Krong’s demise

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Governor BD Mishra has mourned the demise of former minister Khapriso Krong.

Expressing shock and sorrow over Krong’s demise, the governor said that the state has lost a veteran statesman who contributed amply towards the development of the state in various capacities.

“One of the most respected leaders of the Mishmi community, late Krong left his mark through his various initiatives, particularly in the field of education. His strong will of social commitment for the uplift of the underprivileged and the downtrodden had carved a loving niche in the hearts of the people,” he said, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (Raj Bhavan)