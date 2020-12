ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: The NDRF’s river rafting expedition team under the ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan (BAA)’ reached Geku on Sunday afternoon.

After an overnight halt at Ramsing, the team, comprising eight rafters and four local guides in two rafts, left for Geku at 9 am. They had to negotiate around 20 challenging Grade 2 to 6 rapids during the course of rafting, an NDRF release informed.