Late Onyok Moyong memorial cricket tourney underway

Amazing 11 beat Woodlanders by 6 wickets on Sunday

PASIGHAT, 27 Dec: Twenty-eight teams, including from neighbouring Assam, are participating in the 11th edition of the Late Onyok Moyong Memorial Cricket Tournament, which got underway here in East Siang district last Thursday.

The first match on Sunday – the fourth day – was played between Woodlanders and Amazing 11, which Amazing 11 won by six wickets. The second match was played between Challenger 11 and United Eleven Kebang.

The tournament is being organized by the district sports officer, the All Bogong Students’ Union and the East Siang Cricket Association.

AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai, who officially opened the maiden game, paid tributes to late Onyok Moyong during the inaugural ceremony, and recalled “the sacrifice and contributions made by Moyong for the cause of the Bogong area and the district.”

Dai called upon the participating teams to showcase their sporting skills to the sports lovers of the district.

IGH Higher Secondary School Principal Tatem Taloh, along with Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang president Tagon Tasung, BJP mandal president Asar Padun, and the president of the All East Siang District Students’ Union attended the inaugural function.

The final match will be played on 10 January next year. (DIPRO)