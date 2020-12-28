Mein calls for prioritizing tourism sector in Namsai

NAMSAI, 27 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday urged the Namsai administration to prioritize the tourism sector in the district, and emphasized on the scope for setting up a botanical garden, a trekking site and recreational units in the district.

Addressing a district level monitoring committee meeting at the secretariat here, Mein said, “Tourism businesses which are in harmony with nature and progressive entrepreneurs should be encouraged. The untapped areas in the district need to be identified to tap its full potential.”

The meeting was chaired by Divisional Commissioner (East) PS Lokhande, and was attended by Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, the DCs and the SPs of Namsai and Lohit, HoDs, and others.

Lokhande commended the district for its “outstanding performance and rapid development” and sought cooperation from the officers to “match up with the visionary leadership of DCM Chowna Mein.”

Besides calling for taking up the Jal Jeevan Mission on priority, Lokhande assured that the proposed projects for a spice park and a mini food park would be completed within two years.

The Namsai DC said that the district is making “remarkable progress in the fields of commerce, tourism and education,” and emphasized on “political will and bureaucracy to run on the same wavelength for best outcomes of the district.”

The HoDs of various departments made PowerPoint presentation on the status of various projects.

The team later went on a field visit and assessed various completed and ongoing projects in the district. (DIPRO)