Cleanliness drive organized

TIPPI, 28 Dec: A ‘cleanliness and awareness drive’ was conducted on the banks of the Kameng river in Tippi area of West Kameng district by the Khellong forest division last Saturday.

The cleanliness drive started from Dwang Gate and covered a distance of more than 3 kilometres.

Along with collection of garbage and solid waste from the identified sites, hunting equipment like fishing nets/sticks were also seized.

The West Kameng district administration, local leaders and members of the community were engaged in the drive. Their participation made the initiative a lot more successful in scale and scope.

The participants were made aware of the adverse effects of plastic and other wastes on the ecosystem. Members of the community were also educated on sustainable fishing practices in Bhalukpong and Tippi.

The team was led by IFS probationer Ankit Kumar (in-charge of Tippi range office), under the guidance of Khellong Forest Division DFO VK Jawal.

Kumar informed that the high influx of tourists in the area during the winter season brings the problem of plastic waste management along the banks of the river.

“The uncollected plastic waste in the natural environment eventually ends in our food, and such cleanliness drive will encourage the locals to maintain hygiene,” he said.

Next week, a special awareness drive will be conducted for tourists to make them more responsive towards nature, Kumar said.