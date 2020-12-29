AUS appointed as NEEM facilitator

NAMSAI, 28 Dec: The All India Council for Technical Education has appointed the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here as its first national employability enhancement mission (NEEM) facilitator in the Northeast region.

“The NEEM scheme has instituted AUS as the registered NEEM facilitator for providing on-job training/practical training to less privileged youths by the active collaboration of industry by preparing them to be capable enough to find subsequent employment post completion of the training tenure successfully,” the university informed in a release.

“This pioneering venture is to not just provide on-job training to students but also counter the issues with respect to skilled labour scarcity in India. Under the NEEM scheme, every candidate shall be given stipend for the willingness to study under the initiative,” it said.