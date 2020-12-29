Magic Club distributes winter wears in Depra

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: Members of the Itanagar unit of Magic Club on Monday concluded their fifth annual ‘winter clothes drive’ after distributing winter wears to 25 families of Depra village in Sangdupota circle.

The club’s president, Ijum Gadi said although the drive for this year is over, people who wish to donate clothes, sanitary pads and foods can still reach out to the club on its social media page.

He thanked all the donors/contributors for their continuing support to the club’s annual winter clothing drive.

The members of the club also held a meeting with the villagers and GB Taba Karu and proposed to conduct an awareness camp on various issues related to youths, society and the environment in their village shortly.