Dist level science exhibition organized

TAWANG, 28 Dec: Students from various secondary and higher secondary schools of Tawang participated in a district level science exhibition conducted at the town secondary school here on Monday.

DDSE Hridhar Phuntso informed that this year the theme of the science exhibition is ‘Science and technology in day-to-day life’, and advised the students to “share the scientific ideas with others in the society.”

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok congratulated the participants for representing their schools at the district level, and commended the hard work put in by the students in preparing the models for the exhibition.

DMO Dr Wangdi Lama advised the students to create more awareness on Covid-19, use masks and observe social distancing.

The Jang higher secondary school was adjudged the winner of the competition. It will now participate in the state level competition. The Seru secondary school and the town secondary school stood second and third, respectively. (DIPRO)