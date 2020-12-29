NPP corporator to support BJP

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: NPP legislature party leader Tapuk Taku has informed that the party’s lone corporator will extend support to the BJP in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Speaking to the press here on Monday, Taku said the NPP is part of the NEDA and the NDA, “so it is quite natural that the party will support the BJP.”

In the recently concluded IMC election, the BJP won 10 seats, the JD (U) 9 and the NPP 1. The majority mark is 11.

Taku also said it is time now for the people to concentrate on development.

“Once election is over, everyone should work unitedly for the development of the state. Whoever has won in the panchayat and municipal elections should now concentrate on working for the people who elected them,” said Taku.