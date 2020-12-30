42nd all India public relations conference underway

NEW DELHI, 29 Dec: “India is moving forward to be the world leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and public relations have to play a pivotal role in translating the vision of India to reality.”

This was stated by union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ after inaugurating the 42nd all India public relations conference hosted by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) on the virtual mode, on the theme ‘The emerging new world, post-Covid-19: Public relations in action’.

Commending the efforts of the PRSI in creating awareness on the coronavirus and other national issues, Nishank said that “once India is out of Corona on the strength of its traditional values, youth power, technical skills, India will emerge as the world leader.”

Presiding over the inaugural programme of the conference, Indian Oil Chairman Madhav Vaidya commended the role played by the public relations and communication professionals during the pandemic “to achieve organizational goals, sustaining public services, creating awareness about Covid-19 and promoting safe work culture.”

Former Indian Medical Association president Dr KK Agarwal presented a detailed account of Covid infection and the precautions required to be taken. “Corona should die in seven to nine days; after nine days you are post-Covid and you are not contagious and can continue your treatment as a normal patient,” he said.

National president of the Public Relations Society of India, Dr Ajit Pathak said that Corona has impacted the entire world.

“Public relations are all about new challenges and innovating new prescriptions. In its six-decade service to the profession, the PRSI has not just focused on professional development but has remained committed to the issues of national concerns and those associated with social good,” he said.

“A new scheme to promote research in public relations was unveiled by the education minister, which will give cash awards to those achieving doctorate in PR. They will also earn PRSI life membership and felicitation at the All India PR conference,” said Dr Pathak.

National executive committee members Narendra Mehta, Anu Mazumdar, Unmesh Dixit, US Sarma, Y Babji, Dilip Chouhan and Ahmedabad PRSI chapter chairman RK Singh also spoke on the occasion.

From Arunachal, the lone member of the Guwahati PRSI chapter, Chow Bilaseng Namchoom attended the virtual event.