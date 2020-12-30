BAA team completes Arunachal leg of rafting

PASIGHAT, 29 Dec: The NDRF’s river rafting expedition team under the ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan (BAA)’ reached here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The team left Rottung for Pasighat at 9 am on Tuesday, an NDRF release said.

The team’s arrival here marked the end of the Arunachal leg or the first leg of the 917 km expedition.

The East Siang district administration, led by DC Dr Kinny Singh, accorded a warm welcome to the team upon its arrival at Raneghat at around 12 noon.

Congratulating the team for its remarkable achievement, Dr Singh said that “rafting expeditions to promote the concept of ‘living with the river’ for conservation and environmental awareness and river rejuvenation is the need of the hour.”

“Sustainable living and living in harmony with rivers have always been an integral part of tribal customs and way of life,” she said.

Sharing their experience during the course of rafting, the rafters said that the mighty Siang being a river with a big volume and Grades IV and V rapids is an ideal destination for adventure seekers.

Brahmaputra Board, Itanagar Deputy CE Gammo Kamki stated that the main objective of the expedition was to spread awareness among the youth and students in particular and the community members in general on the concept of ‘living with the river’ for conservation and river rejuvenation.

District Tourism Officer T Tatak, NYK district youth officer Tapun Taki, HoDs and others were present on the occasion. (With DIPRO input)