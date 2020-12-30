MLA unveils foundation stone of new village

KAMGO, 29 Dec: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak unveiled the foundation stone of the newly established Kamgo village in West Siang district on 28 December.

The village is located on a hilltop beside the Kamba-Darak road.

Addressing the gathering, Karbak said that the village has been created “on need based” and assured to ensure development of the area in cooperation with the panchayat leaders of his constituency.

He expressed satisfaction that 40 candidates from his constituency have qualified the APPSCCE (prelims), and advocated “parent-teacher-students coordination to keep up the tempo.”

The MLA informed that desks and benches along with free blackboards for schools are being provided in phases.

He commended the frontline workers and said that he and his ZPMs would “sponsor the Covid-19 vaccine for the public.”

The MLA said that important inter-circle roads, like the Wak-Yomcha, the Darak-Kamba, and the Tai-Liromoba roads, and inter-village roads “will be given a new look in a few years’ time.”

Replying to a public memorandum submitted by KVDC secretary Togam Kamgo, pertaining to electrification, water supply, road head to the village and community dere, the MLA assured to look into the matters.

West Siang DC Moki Loyi, who was also present, said that “traditional village is a pride and hallmark for our society” and exhorted the villagers to promote oneness.

Among others, Kamba ADC Rujjum Rakshap, Yomcha ADC Hento Karga and the LWS president called for voluntary donation of land for government establishments and road.

Lower Kamba ZPM Mari Kato, KVDC chairman Nyumge Kamgo, and DCLM Jomba Kamgo Lobom also spoke.

All the elected ZPMs from Liromoba, Yomcha, Kamba and Darak and heads of offices from Kamba and Aalo, besides public leaders of Kamba attended the function. (DIPRO)