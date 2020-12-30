IFCSAP mourns Ningee’s death

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has deeply mourned the premature demise of Taniyang Ningee, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Members of the IFCSAP, led by its president Tajom Tasung and general secretary Bai Taba, attended the funeral of late Ningee in Hollongi on Tuesday and paid their last respects to him.

Taniyang had served as the cultural secretary of the IFCSAP from 2011 to 2014.

“He was a devoted social worker and dedicated his life for protection, preservation and promotion of the indigenous faith and culture. The void created by his death would be difficult to fill,” said IFCSAP president Tasung while conveying condolences to the bereaved family.

The society prayed to the almighty to bestow courage and strength on the bereaved family members to withstand the tragic loss.