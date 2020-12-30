National Mathematics Day celebrated at RGGP

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: National Mathematics Day was celebrated at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) here on Tuesday.

RGGP’s Science & Technology DBT Project Director Dr Debajit Mahanta encouraged the gathering to use modern technology and apps to study mathematics and related subjects.

RGGP Principal (in-charge) D Devarasiddappa asked the participants to “explore the field of mathematics and also pursue career in related fields.”

During the technical session, RGGP’s mathematics lecturer Arun Joram highlighted the contributions of ancient Indian mathematicians, while mathematics lecturer Dr Cristina Gammeng spoke on the “life history and contributions made by Sir Srinivasa Ramanujan” on the occasion.

State Council for Science & Technology Deputy Director (Technical) Dr Pakngu Lombi and RGGP’s Science & Humanities HoD Dr Jitu Saikia also spoke.

Later, prizes and certificates were distributed to both the junior and senior level winners of an online essay competition held earlier.

The programme was organized jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology and RGGP, in collaboration with the National Council for Science & Technology Communication, New Delhi.