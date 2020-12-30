KVK observes cleanliness fortnight

KANUBARI, 29 Dec: The Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organized a cleanliness drive involving SHGs’ members, farmers and church youths as part of the swachhta pakhwada (cleanliness fortnight) at Luaksim village here on Tuesday.

KVK Head (in-charge) A Kirankumar Singh, who led the social service, highlighted the importance of cleanliness to keep the village free from diseases, attack of insect pests, and air pollution.

He also explained how biodegradable waste can be converted into useful compost or vermicompost. Singh advised the people to start composting or vermocomposting, for which earthworms as well as vermibeds will be supplied as and when required, he said.