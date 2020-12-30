Meeting on banks’ performance held

TAWANG, 29 Dec: Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the district level review committee, the district level security committee and the district consultative committee of the departments concerned and the banks in Tawang.

The manager of the lead bank office here presented the progress and achievement report prepared by him, based on the reports submitted by the banks.

During the review of the overall performance of the banks, it was found that the credit ratio was very low compared to other banks in other districts of the state.

The DC in his address to the bankers said “the banks functioning in the district should come up with CSR activities, and through these CSR activities they should sponsor a village or a deserving individual, but the benefit should reach the poorest of the poor in the society.”

At the request of the NABARD’s DDM (R) Manager S Das, who came from Itanagar to attend the meeting, the DC released the potential linked credit plan 2021-22 for Tawang district prepared by the NABARD. (DIPRO)