Nyigyor terms joining BJP ‘ghar wapasi’

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor, who left the PPA to join the ruling BJP, has termed his move “ghar wapasi (homecoming).”

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, Nyigyor claimed that he was always a BJP man.

“I had worked hard for the party in my constituency but was not given a ticket in 2019. Today I am happy to be back in my party,” he said.

Nyigyor said he has a lot of respect for the regional party PPA but he had to look for his own survival. “I am thankful to the PPA for giving me a ticket and ensuring my victory. But I alone cannot revive the party,” he said.

He also said that the ideology and the principles of the BJP were taking the country on the right path.