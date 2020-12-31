APSTS launches ‘Traveller’ service from Shergaon to Ita/ Nlg

SHERGAON, 30 Dec: Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma flagged-off an Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) ‘Force Traveller’ taxi service from Shergaon to Itanagar/ Naharlagun via Jigaon and Rupa and vice versa here on Wednesday.

Stressing on the significance of the service connecting the area to the state capital the MLA said, “The Traveller service will help people of the area to transport their agriculture/ horticulture products to the markets of the state capital.”

ADCs of Rupa and Kalaktang, former minister DK Thongdok, former ZPC RD Thungdok, ZPM, PRI members and members of village council attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)