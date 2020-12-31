KVK observes cleanliness fortnight

DAPORIJO, 30 Dec: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Upper Subansiri observed ‘Swachhta Pakhwada (cleanliness fortnight)’ by organizing cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns in different villages of the district from 16 December.

The campaign focused on the importance of maintaining high degree of cleanliness and sanitation practices, promotion of greenery, waste management, compost-making techniques, kitchen gardening, recycling of waste water, etc.

A tree plantation programme at Daporijo Government College, exhibition of kitchen garden implements and essay competition were also organized.

On 23 December, Kisan Diwas was observed at Jeram village, which was attended by 45 farmers. Later, seeds were distributed among the farmers.

Jeram SHG was also felicitated for its exemplary initiatives on swachhta (cleanliness).

Around 300 farmers from Kuporijo, Sikarijo, Jeram, Digbak and Daporijo participated in the cleanliness fortnight.