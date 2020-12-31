Digital India Award: Changlang receives gold under excellence in digital governance-district category

CHANGLANG, 30 Dec: Changlang district has won the gold medal under the Digital India Award 2020 in the ‘Excellence in Digital Governance-District’ category.

Changlang Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav and District Informatics Officer Radhe Hinda received the award through video conference from President Ram Nath Kovind at the award-giving ceremony held at Kolkata on Wednesday.

Changlang district has been selected for the digital award for its exemplary work on providing comprehensive information to the citizens through its district website.

The district website has been constantly updating and displaying the latest information and spectrum of coverage highlighting the important facets of the district in terms of tourism, art, culture, handicraft and access to utilities, such as providing

information on government schemes and citizens services in comprehensive details.

The website has been also providing comprehensive information on Covid-19 during this pandemic.

The National Informatics Centre under Ministry of Electronics and IT conducts biennial Digital India Awards to promote innovation in e-governance and digital transformation of government service delivery mechanism. (DIPRO)