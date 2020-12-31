Polls for Hawai North ZPC on 11 Jan

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: The process of simultaneous election to the Panchayat Raj and Municipalities is almost over, except for 4- Hawai North ZPC in Anjaw district and one ZPC at Vijaynagar.

“The polling for 4- Hawai North ZPC will take place on 11 January, 2021,” informed State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen during a meeting here on Wednesday.

He also informed that 114 Gram Panchayat constituencies, now falling vacant due to various reasons, will be taken up for election in the next phase.

In the meantime, as per the latest results issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday evening, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 188 of the total 242 Zilla Parishad constituencies and 6,270 of the total 8,216 Gram Panchayat seats.

While the independent candidates have won 23 zilla parishad seats and 1035 Gram Panchayat seats, the Indian National Congress secured nine Zilla Parishad constituencies and 375 Gram Panchayats.

The National People’s Party secured seven seats in the zilla election and 238 seats in the gram election, while the Janata Dal (United) got 10 seats in the Zilla and 156 seats in the Gram Panchayat constituencies.

The lone regional party from the state, the People’s Party of Arunachal secured three seats in the Zilla Parishad and 27 seats in Gram Panchayats.