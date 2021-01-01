Donyi Polo Day celebrated in E/Siang, Dhemaji

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 31 Dec: The Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang on Thursday celebrated Donyi-Polo Day in various parts of East Siang district and in Dhemaji in neighbouring Assam.

In Pasighat, clad in traditional attires, people from all walks of life gathered at the Pasighat central gangging (prayer centre) and other ganggings and celebrated the day with traditional fervour.

The programme included hoisting of Donyi Polo flags, a congregational prayer, a community feast, and a cultural programme.

The day was also celebrated in different parts of Lower Siang district and Dhemaji in neighbouring Assam.