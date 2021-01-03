Covid-19 vaccination dry run conducted

ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: A dry run for the anti-Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted at the urban PHC in Rakap Colony, Naharlagun, and the UPHC Itafort in Itanagar on 2 January.

A five-member vaccination team exercised the mock drill, registering 25 healthcare workers as beneficiaries at both the sites with an attendance of 100.

The baseline data collection for healthcare service providers and entry of the same in the CoWIN portal has been completed and the portal was frozen on 31 December.

The Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network is also known as CoWIN. The CoWIN module provides comprehensive solutions for national and state level administration.

Once the vaccination of the healthcare service providers is completed, the baseline data for subsequent phase of vaccination will be uploaded to the portal on receipt of directives from the central government.

The dry run carried out all the processes for anti-Covid vaccination preparedness to ensure effective delivery of the service.

The team members were able to deliver their job responsibilities as per the guidelines.

Also, the beneficiaries participated well in the drill by following the instructions provided from the point of entry to the point of exit at the session site.

The mock drill was carried out to create awareness among the healthcare service providers about the know-how of the Covid -19 protocols to be followed during vaccination at the session sites.

All the districts will be conducting mock drills at the district level.

The analysis of the dry run can be done through the Co-WIN app.

The state team, comprising the NHM MD, the state immunization officer, the UNDP SPO and vaccine and cold chain manager monitored both the sessions.

The union health & family welfare ministry has been spearheading the preparation for anti-Covid-19 vaccination across the country since September 2020.

The vaccination will be done in phases. In the first phase, the healthcare service providers of all the health facilities across the country will be covered, and it will be followed by vaccination of police personnel and military personnel, before finally covering the general public.