ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Tana Tagi Tara of Arunachal Pradesh advanced to the quarterfinals of the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship-2024 at Peddem Multipurpose Sports Complex Stadium in Mapusa, Goa, on Thursday.

Tara defeated his opponents from Gujarat and Punjab 14-2 and 14-2 in the first and second round, respectively.