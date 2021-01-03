CM, governor discuss developmental projects

ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday and the two discussed developmental projects, state and central government flagship programmes and vital projects of the state.

The governor shared his concern over the time-bound construction of the Miao-Vijaynagar road, which is not progressing satisfactorily. They also discussed speeding up projects which are being slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commending the CM for his “public commitment for implementation of the NH 415 road project of Itanagar,” the governor called for “stringent measures in maintaining cleanliness in the capital city.”

Mishra suggested to the CM to prepare a concrete plan for smooth conduct of the Covid-19 vaccination programme. As per the standard operating procedure, every frontline worker must be given first preference.

The governor emphasized on new initiatives for employment generation through entrepreneurship in the agri-horti and allied sectors, particularly apiculture, besides advocating harnessing the state’s sporting potential and strengthening law and order.

The chief minister briefed the governor on the various issues and programmes of the state government. Road communication, competitive examinations, filling up of vacant posts, environment and forests, health, education, and panchayati raj election were also discussed during the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)