Kataria assures to address soil erosion issue at DEWS

PASIGHAT, 2 Jan: Union MoS for Jal Shakti, Rattanlal Kataria, who is on a three-day tour of East Siang HQ Pasighat, on Thursday assured to protect the rich flora and fauna of the Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary (DEWS), located on the riverine islands of the Siang river, whose rare and endangered wild animals and birds are threatened due to habitat destruction by yearly soil erosion caused by the flooding of the Siang river.

Kataria assured to protect the endangered wildlife species by initiating flood control measures at vital locations of the DEWS to minimize the massive soil erosion.

The minister was apprised of the need for protecting the sanctuary by yearly flood erosion by DEWS DFO Tasang Taga and State Board for Wildlife member Maksam Tayeng.

They submitted a memorandum to the MoS, seeking the Centre’s attention towards “considering the soil erosion and habitat destruction issues of the sanctuary while coming up with any major flood control projects in both left and right bank of the Siang river in and around the riverine sanctuary.”

The DEWS, which is located in the middle of the Siang river on several islands, needs protection from flood erosion, especially in the woodland and the highlands where most of the wildlife are homed. (DIPRO)