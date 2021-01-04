SBAP mourns Ningee’s death

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: The Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP) organized a condolence meeting for late Taniyang Ningee, who was the state secretary of the Seva Bharati, at the premises of the Seva Dham in Lekhi village near here on Sunday.

The condolence meeting was attended by Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir, Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board Chairman Tayak Goi, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram NE organizing secretary Sandeep Kavishwar, and others.

Tedir described late Ningee as a sincere section officer working at RGU and a dedicated social worker who served in different capacities as former general secretary of the NIFCS, former state joint secretary of RSS, “who was a role model as a social worker for our remotest state.”

In a separate condolence message, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said: “Leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection on late Ningee by people and his soul will remain immortal.”

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung in his condolence message said, “Late Ningee was a noble social worker who always stood for society and nation whose loss will be irreparable.”

The meeting was concluded by observing silence and offering floral tributes for the immortal soul of late Ningee.