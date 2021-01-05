Training for certificates does not help in the long run: DC

AALO, 4 Jan: “Training for the mere sake of certificates does not help us in the long run,” said West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi while hinting at periodic surprise visits to the skill development training programmes.

The DC was addressing a district skill committee (DSC) meeting at his conference hall here on Monday.

The DC stressed on the training programmes that would truly benefit the unemployed youths, particularly the school drop-outs.

Deputy Director of Industries, Gomar Angu said that theoretical and practical classes are being run in the training programme.

During the meeting, the DSC gave the nod for imparting training on computer education and for beauticians to unemployed youths of the district “as per the Government of India’s identified agencies with a target of 149 units.”

Agency representative Kusum Narzary disclosed that the training programmes are being imparted to all enthusiastic youths of the district, including interested housewives.

The training will be of three months duration in shifts as per the job roles, Narzary said. (DIPRO)