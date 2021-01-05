KKFI appoints Rijuju as state Kho Kho ass’n president

Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 4 Jan: The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) on Monday appointed Kalley Rijuju as president of the Arunachal Pradesh Kho Kho Association cum chairman of the North East Development Committee for promotion of Kho Kho in the region.

An appointment letter was handed over to Rijuju by KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal in a ceremony at the KKFI office near Jantar Mantar.

The KKFI is an affiliate body of the International Kho Kho Federation, Asian Kho Kho Federation and Indian Olympic Association and is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Born on 1st January 1984 to late Najai Rijuju and Malangai Rijuju at Nabolong village of Lada circle in East Kameng district, Rijuju has worked as vice president of the district Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 2003-2005. He was also the general secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress for two terms.

Rijuju is currently is associated with the BJP as a primary member.