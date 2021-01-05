Mein dissatisfied with delay in completion of Vijaynagar road

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress and undue delay in completion of the Miao to Vijaynagar strategic road.

While reviewing the status of the 157-km Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road from Miao to Vijaynagar with RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and UD, Food & Civil Supplies Minister cum local MLA, Kamlung Mosang on Monday, Mein felt that justice has not been done to the people of Vijaynagar as “we have promised them all-weather road connectivity since the very beginning of their settlement in this remote administrative headquarter.”

Assuring all possible support from the state government, he called upon the executing agencies and the contractors to expedite the construction work of the road by putting all resources together.

It was informed that the 157-km long PMGSY road was sanctioned in five parts. First part was sanctioned in the year 2014 and till now Part I (12.50km) & II (14.50km) has been completed and work under part III (34 km) & IV (80km) are in progress.

The work under Part V is yet to start.

Executing agencies have cited the difficult terrains, coupled with landslides at several locations, marshy lands, unfavourable climatic conditions and short duration of working period as the main causes of the delay. They informed that the stipulated date of completion of the road is fixed for December 2021.

Among others, Secretary RWD NT Glow, Chief Engineer (PMGSY) D Nyodu and EE RWD (Changlang) Nyamar Rike were present in the meeting. (DCM media cell)