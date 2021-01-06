Dry run for Covid-19 vaccination conducted in 25 dists

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Dry runs (mock drills) for Covid vaccination were conducted in all the 25 districts of the state on 5 January.

The activity was undertaken in three session sites-the district hospitals, the community health centres and primary health centres.

Altogether, 75 sessions were held and 1,881 were vaccinated in the mock drill.

The exercise went smoothly as per the protocol and operational guidelines in all the identified health facilities.

State Immunization Officer Dr D Padung monitored all the sessions of the state and also carried out handhold sessions at PHC Chiputa and CHC Doimukh in Papum Pare district.

The exercise involved identification of beneficiaries, vaccination teams, session site, vaccine and logistic arrangements.

The mock exercise included a vaccination team of five members and 25 healthcare workers as dummy beneficiaries in each session site. Every session had a designated waiting room, vaccination room and observation room.

The beneficiaries were allowed to enter in the waiting room only after cross-checking the details by a security person.

The state health department with the mission to make the vaccination teams and program managers well prepared, acquainted and motivated in successfully implementing the programme on arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine underwent several rounds of trainings, review meetings and analysis of the current state of readiness.

More training programmes are in the pipeline to achieve quality implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination.

In Tawang, the dry run for Covid-19 vaccination was carried out at the Khandro Drowa Tsangmo (KDT) District Hospital here in Tawang district on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok launched the session.

DRCHO Dr Lobsang Tempa informed that “The dry run was carried out on instructions from competent authorities. The drill could help the health department prepare well in advance to vaccinate registered beneficiaries in the first phase.”

The drill was followed by an inspection of the under-construction in-patient ward by the DC and DMO Dr Wangdi Lama, along with the KDT District Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr N Namshum.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Thuptan Jambey, Block Task Force on Immunization Chairman Lobsang Choidar and other health officials were present on the occasion. (With DIPRO inputs)