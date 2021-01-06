BAA expedition leader shares experiences with Assam CM

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: The NDRF team currently involved in the river rafting expedition under the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan (BAA) shared its experiences and challenges faced so far with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a function held in Assam’s Majuli district on Tuesday.

The chief minister was all praise for the team led by Suhasini Shekhawat for taking up the challenging expedition.

IG Amarendra Kumar Sengar presented memento to Sonowal on the occasion.

The function was also attended by Brahmaputra Board Chairman Rajiv Yadav, Assam MP Pradan Baruah, Commandant 12 NDRF Rajesh Thakur, Majuli DC Bikram Kairi.

The team also conducted an earthquake preparedness and awareness programme.

The team reached Majuli on Monday.