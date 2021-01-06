Governor urges BCCI to train Arunachalee cricketers

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Governor BD Mishra urged MoS (Independent) for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) Secretary Jay Shah to facilitate special training for the cricketers of Arunachal Pradesh to hone their latent talents.

The governor made the request, when Rijiju, the BCCI official and MP from Assam Dilip Saikia called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pema Khandu was present in the meeting.

Mishra requested them to provide platforms to the young cricketers of the state to expose their talents so that they can find a place in national level cricket events on their own merit.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh love team games and cricket is a cherished sport in the state. From children playing it in the streets to the elders having the fun of it at their home, cricket has grown to be widely popular sport in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Other BCCI officials and members of the Arunachal Cricket Association were also present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)