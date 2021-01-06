CM directs PWD to take up Gohpur Tinali-Sangdupota road on priority

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has instructed the public works department (PWD) to take up the 25 km Gohpur Tinali-Sangdupota road on priority within this financial year.

The Gohpur Tinali-Sangdupota road is the first state highway.

The CM gave out the instruction during a meeting with the PWD, local MLA Tana Hali Tara, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Planning Commissioner Prashant Lokhande and Chief Engineer (SID&P) PWD Dr Atop Lego on Tuesday.

“Once completed, the road will bring connectivity to several important national and state institutes that are being developed in the area, such as the NIT, the Jarbom Gamlin Law College, film institute, Army cantonment, women’s college, etc,” the CM said.

He also thanked the local people for donating the land for the road construction. (CM’s PR Cell)